MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you are looking for something to do with mom this weekend, we found an event that’s beautiful and free. Details on that and more below, from WCCO This Morning’s Kim Johnson.
Take mom to Como Park and Conservatory for this beautiful annual tradition. The Minnesota Bonsai Society will be displaying some of their finest work on the Covered Porch. Trained professionals will also be on-hand to answer any questions you may have about the art of Bonsai.
Sip on wine from around the world and support a good cause. Winefest’s Grand Tasting is Friday at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. It features signature menu selections from top restaurants and more than 400 wines for sampling. Proceeds benefit the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
It’s farmer’s market season. And the Mill City Farmers Market is officially open. Shop for local and organic groceries, enjoy live music and cooking demos. The market is open Saturdays, rain or shine.
Finally it’s the unofficial start to summer. ValleyFair opens its gates for the season this Saturday. Enjoy the return of your favorite rides, PEANUTS characters and new food offerings. Gates open at 10 a.m.