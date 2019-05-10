Comments
Title: Accounts Payable/Receptionist
Department: Accounting
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Receive all incoming accounting mail to distribute and log checks received.
- Process all invoice payments including matching to purchase orders and routing for signatures
- Investigate discrepancies between purchase orders and invoices.
- Enter all invoices into Oracle AP system.
- Maintain system that tracks invoice receipt in order to prepare monthly accruals.
- Prepare vendor additions and changes for corporate processing.
- Assist with Company Store inventory.
- Process monthly Sales & Use tax reporting and payments.
- Handle incoming viewer phone calls on the switchboard.
- Communicate with various departments regarding issues pertaining to viewer calls.
- Greet clients and guests of the television station.
- Work with security guards and monitor security for the building.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Associate’s degree in accounting or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Strong personal computer and business systems software skills.
- Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, be well organized, reliable, able to multi-task, results-oriented, flexible, and possess good time management skills with attention to detail.
- Strong interpersonal skills for interacting with personnel both inside and outside of the company.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Customer service and two years accounting experience preferred.
- College graduate and experience with Oracle systems preferred.
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.