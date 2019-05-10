Filed Under:Drones

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drones are being used more in our everyday lives, and now some companies are developing drone-based vehicles.

Police in Dubai are training on their newest ride, a drone-based vehicle called a “Hoverbike.”

Hoversurf is the company behind the flying bikes, but that isn’t the only company developing drone vehicles.

California based Kitty Hawk Corporation is now taking preorders for its one-person electric flying vehicle called “The Flyer.”

And Tactical Robotics, based in Israel, is currently testing their autonomous air ambulance called the “Cormorant.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.