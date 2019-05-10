Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drones are being used more in our everyday lives, and now some companies are developing drone-based vehicles.
Police in Dubai are training on their newest ride, a drone-based vehicle called a “Hoverbike.”
Hoversurf is the company behind the flying bikes, but that isn’t the only company developing drone vehicles.
California based Kitty Hawk Corporation is now taking preorders for its one-person electric flying vehicle called “The Flyer.”
And Tactical Robotics, based in Israel, is currently testing their autonomous air ambulance called the “Cormorant.”