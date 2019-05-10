  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Duluth police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teenager.

D’zhae Tomaz Goodwin (credit: Duluth Police Department)

D’zhae Tomaz Goodwin, 15, is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is Native American, has hazel eyes and a scar on his left eyebrow.

Authorities say he has pierced ears with diamond studs and is known to wear hoodies, sweatpants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Goodwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 218-730-5560 or 911.

