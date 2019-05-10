Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie Officer helped rescue multiple baby ducklings from a storm drain on Friday morning.
Officer Phil Johnson climbed down a storm drain to rescue 10 baby ducks that were stuck in the drain, according to a tweet from the police department.
The mother of the ducklings watched from across the street while Johnson helped rescued all the baby ducks.
Katie Bengtson, senior communications coordinator for the city of Eden Prairie, told Eden Prairie News that this is a relatively frequent occurrence, and that police in Eden Prairie typically perform a similar rescue multiple times each spring.