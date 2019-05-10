  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Legislature, Minnesota State Budget, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several initiatives to promote gender equity and reduce gender-based violence are in play amid the final negotiations in Minnesota’s legislative session.

They range from legislation aimed at a potential overhaul of the state’s sexual assault laws to make it easier to sue for sexual harassment. The House has votes to address the plight of missing and murdered indigenous women, while a bill that would make it a crime to grope someone’s buttocks through their clothing is moving closer to a Senate floor vote.

The Democratic-controlled House has passed several gender bills amid the heightened awareness of the #MeToo era. Fewer have advanced in the Republican-controlled Senate. But most of the issues have landed in a conference committee that is resolving differences between the two chambers’ main public safety budget bills.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.