MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Pine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old man who was last heard from on April 25.
Authorities say there has been no contact with Irvin William Obrien since then, and law enforcement is concerned for his welfare.
Officials believe Obriens last known location to be Braham, Minnesota.
They say it is unknown if he is on foot or with a vehicle.
Anyone with information on Obriens whereabouts should contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.