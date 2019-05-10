MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is taking a leave of several weeks to deal with what his office referred to as “health issues.”
The announcement comes after WCCO pursued comment from his office about complaints raised by officers in the Minneapolis police union concerning alleged behavior by Freeman at a community event Thursday night.
“After my physical on Wednesday, my doctor and others have suggested that I need some time away from the high stress of running the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in order to restore my physical well-being,” Freeman said, in a statement released Friday afternoon. “I fully expect to return stronger and sharper and able to guide this office in its mission to protect the public safety and provide justice.”
The county attorney’s office said that chief deputies David Brown and Lolita Ulloa would be in charge of the office during the interim period.
This comes just days after a guilty verdict was returned in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.
