



A Minneapolis man is facing a stalking charge for allegedly following and touching an 11-year-old girl, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Mohamed Hassan Ali, 54, is charged with one count of stalking a victim under 18.

According to the criminal complaint, the 11-year-old was walking a short distance from her home to a corner store at 17th and 2nd Street Northeast on Monday when she realized she was being closely followed by Ali.

The man reportedly grabbed the victim’s shoulder and neck area.

According to the complaint, a witness driving saw the 11-year-old trying to get away from Ali and stopped his car to tell the man to leave the girl alone.

Officials say Ali continued to closely follow and touch the girl.

The witness then called 911 and followed Ali and the young girl. Meanwhile, authorities say the 11-year-old called her mom in tears telling her that a man was following her and that she was afraid, the complaint said. The witness stayed with the girl and her mother until police arrived.

Officials say Ali left the scene but was later apprehended nearby.

According to the complaint, the man was positively identified by the girl and the witness.

Ali is currently in custody.