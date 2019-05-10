Filed Under:Maplewood, Minnesota State Patrol, Skeleton


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Make no bones about it, the Minnesota State Patrol will stop you if you illegally use a MnPASS carpool lane – especially if you’re trying to trick law enforcement with a skeleton disguised as a passenger.

According to the state patrol, a motorist was pulled over on March 25 in Maplewood on Interstate 35E. In the passenger seat: a skeleton wearing a hoodie.

“This motorist thought dressing up a skeleton would be a good way to illegally use the MnPASS carpool lane. Guess what? Only human passengers qualify,” the state patrol said in a Facebook post.

The skeleton was even buckled up, albeit improperly.

The driver was cited.

