Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities-based MyPillow is laying off roughly 10% of its workforce at its manufacturing plant in Shakopee.
That means about 150 employees will be without jobs.
In a statement, CEO Mike Lindell says: “Exciting changes are happening at MyPillow. I am getting ready to launch my next venture, MyStore.com.”
Lindell says the decision was difficult, but what’s best for the future of the company, to make room for the online store where inventors will sell their products.
He said employees have been informed of job opportunities outside of MyPillow if they choose.
Lindell said they anticipate hiring once the new online store is up and running.