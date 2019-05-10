Comments
(credit: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control)
Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest in need of a forever home on WCCO 4 News at Noon.
This week, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control brought us Belinda. Here’s what they said:
“Belinda is a 1-year-old spayed female Plott Hound mix, and weighs in at approximately 57 pounds. Belinda was owner surrendered to Minneapolis Animal Care and Control on April 22 due to being too large and hyper for her owner. Per Belinda’s previous owner, she has lived with a senior dog, chickens, and even turtles with no issue! She has also done great in playgroups at Animal Care and Control. Belinda needs an owner who can provide her with the exercise and training she needs. We are also hoping to find her a home with no small children.”