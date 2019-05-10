Filed Under:Recipes
Campiello Eden Prairie Chef David Claney shared this Mother’s Day Brunch recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Shrimp and Vegetable Frittata

Ingredients

1 thin-sliced mini sweet pepper
2 stalks asparagus, blanched and diced
16-20 shrimp, poached and cut into quarters
0.5 ounces goat cheese
3 whole eggs, whisked
1 tbs. olive oil
1.5 tsp. kosher salt

Instructions

Heat non-stick oven safe omelet pan and add oil.

Add shrimp, asparagus, and peppers, and sauté for 20-30 seconds.

Add eggs and salt and mix together everything with heat safe rubber spatula over heat.

Cook for 30-40 seconds over heat while stirring mixture with spatula.

Remove pan from heat and crumble goat cheese evenly over top of egg mixture.

Put entire pan in oven at 350 degrees until egg is set and slightly brown on edges.

Remove from pan and cut into quarters to serve.

