MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph’s future with the team is in doubt.
(credit: CBS)
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team held active extension talks with Rudolph, but those broke off Friday morning.
Rapoport says this means a trade could be looming, since there’s interest around the NFL.
Back in April, the 29-year-old said he’s just getting into the prime of his career.