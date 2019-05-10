  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Contract Extension, Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings, Tight End
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph’s future with the team is in doubt.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team held active extension talks with Rudolph, but those broke off Friday morning.

Rapoport says this means a trade could be looming, since there’s interest around the NFL.

Back in April, the 29-year-old said he’s just getting into the prime of his career.

