MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person has came forward in the shooting of a beloved German Shepherd, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the suspect — who has yet to be identified by name — came forward and identified themselves as the person who shot Kirby, a white-coated German Shepherd in Belle Plaine Township.

No further details were released, but investigators said the person who came forward is agreeing to work with law enforcement.

Sheriff Luke Hennen thanked the public for the many tips the department received throughout the last three days.

