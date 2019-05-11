



A GoFundMe has been launched to benefit the family of a boy who died after he was left alone in a car last weekend for hours.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Kristopher Alexander Taylor, was working at GrillFest at CHS Field in St. Paul last Saturday. He told police he brought his son to work with him before bringing him back to the car for a few hours, leaving the window cracked open.

According to the criminal complaint, the lot where Taylor parked his car was entirely exposed to the sun. Taylor told officers he didn’t think it was that hot, and said he left his son in a car previously without anything happening, though he admitted he left the window rolled completely down that previous time.

Taylor, from Apple Valley, told police that he hadn’t been able to find anyone who could watch his son that day.

Taylor, ran into Regions Hospital with the boy, who was not breathing. Doctors working on him thought he’d had a seizure, but anti-seizure medicine had no effect. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined the boy’s death was the result of hyperthermia.

“He told the officers who were at the scene that he thought his son was dehydrated (and) he had left him in the car for a short period of time,” said Steve Linders, St. Paul Police spokesman.

Taylor is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, $20,000 or both upon conviction.

A GoFundMe page is seeking donations to help with funeral expenses:

Our family is devastated as Riley was tragically taken from us on May 4, 2019. A horrific accident that no parent should ever have to go through. Riley died from hyperthermia from being left inside a car and left unattended while his dad had to work as there was no caregiver available. Temperatures were in the 70s but the inside of a car is like a green house. Temperatures can climb 20 degrees in as quick as 20 minutes. In reality, even temperatures in the 50s can be deadly. The simple truth is No Parent should ever have to bare this burden. Please help show your support donate or share so Jalie can have the finances to give Riley the funeral he deserves and be able to grieve without worrying about the financial stress of life and daily expenses.