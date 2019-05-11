MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first Indigenous Women’s March was held Saturday in the Twin Cities.
People gathered outside the Indian Women’s Resource Center in Minneapolis Saturday morning. They then marched to Little Earth of United Tribes.
Organizers say their mission is to empower survivors of harassment, violence and oppression. They also want to create a place to show their strength and solidarity and to honor Native American women.
RELATED: Why Are Native American Women Vanishing?
The march celebrates the strength of Native American women, as well as the Two Spirit and Indigenous communities.
“Today is the start. Today is the start of respect for our women in this community. We stand strong with them,” said Linda Eagle Speaker, elder in residence at Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center.
Organizers hope to make this an annual march that will honor and respect the indigenous women in the community.