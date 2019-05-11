MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Take one look at the Twins record and the numbers will tell you one story. Take a look at attendance numbers and they tell a very different tale.

So far this season, Target Field has been averaging between 16,000 and 18,000 fans every home game, a far cry from the 39,519 sell-out crowd on Opening Day.

“It doesn’t surprise us that our attendance was off early,” said Twins President Dave St. Peter.

Mother Nature may be to blame.

“We played in the coldest temps of anybody in Major League Baseball. I think our average temperature coming into this homestand was 44 degrees,” St. Peter said.

St. Peter says promotions, like Saturday’s Game of Thrones Night, could improve numbers.

The team also recently launched a new $5 ticket campaign for their remaining home games in May. Fans snapped up 20,000 tickets in one day.

“I think we’ve seen about 2/3 of those appear to be people who have not purchased tickets to a Twins game in the last three years. It’s bringing maybe some new people into the ballpark, which is great,” St. Peter said.

Despite a sluggish start in terms of ticket sales, the team has a lot going for them. Fans tell WCCO they are excited to see what the Twins can do as the season heats up.

Next up, the Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers at Target Field on Sunday afternoon.

April Home Game Twins Attendance

4/14: 14,774

4/15: 11,727

4/16: 13,365

4/17: 11,465

4/18: 12,523

4/26: 23,658

4/27: 18,878

4/28: 20,034

4/29: 12,615

4/30: 12,181

May Home Game Twins Attendance

5/1: 14,115

5/2: 17,271

5/10: 26,789

5/11 28, 840 (Game 1)