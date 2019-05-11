Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
Minnesota DNR Fishing Guide | Rapala | MN Governor’s Fishing Opener
Best of MN: Fishing at Troje’s Resort
Autonomy at St. Paul RiverCentre