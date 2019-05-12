MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities high school gym was transformed into a wrestling ring this weekend with the goal of giving back. Midwest All-Star Wrestling hosted the event to benefit the Women of Nations shelter.

It was held at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights.

The goal was to raise awareness of domestic abuse and literally help fight it.

To learn more click here.

