Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help locate a missing adult male.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help locate a missing adult male.
Aadan Muuse Abdilahi, 56, was last seen Friday on the 3200 block of Park Avenue South around 9:40 p.m.
Abdilahi has black hair and brown colored eyes. He is described as weighing around 210 pounds, standing at approximately 6 feet.
Police say Abdilahi is need of medications.
If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911.