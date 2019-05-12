  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Aadan Muuse Abdilahi, Minneapolis Police, Missing Man


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help locate a missing adult male.

Aadan Muuse Abdilahi, 56, was last seen Friday on the 3200 block of Park Avenue South around 9:40 p.m.

Credit: Minneapolis Police Department

Abdilahi has black hair and brown colored eyes. He is described as weighing around 210 pounds, standing at approximately 6 feet.

Police say Abdilahi is need of medications.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911.

