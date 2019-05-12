Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Portions of the Cedar Lake and Kenilworth trails will close Monday due to construction for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.
The Cedar Lake Trail will close just east of the North Cedar Lake Trail connection in Hopkins to France Ave in St. Louis Park. This portion of the trail will be closed until Fall of 2021.
Cedar Lake Trail will remain open between France Ave in St. Louis Park and Kenilworth Trail/Midtown Greenway intersection in Minneapolis.
The Kenilworth Trail will close starting at the intersection with the Midtown Greenway and extends northeast to just south of W 21st. Street. This portion of the trail will be closed until Summer of 2022.
Kenilworth Trail will remain open W 21st Street and the North Cedar Lake Trail.
The Midtown Greenway will remain open.
