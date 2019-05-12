



The prestigious medical journal “The Lancet” lists Hennepin County as one of the U.S. counties most likely to get the next outbreak of the measles.

In tonight’s talking points Esme Murphy looks at why we are at risk.

Estimates of the number of measles cases nationwide are at about 700 — a startling figure considering health officials in the U.S. had announced two decades ago that measles had been eradicated.

Now, “The Lancet Infectious Diseases” says Hennepin County is the 23rd most likely county to get a new measles outbreak, while Chicago and Los Angeles rank number one and two.

According to Hennepin County’s own figures in 2017, just 73% of children between 24-35 months were vaccinated against the measles.

Lancet said another risk factor is proximity to an international airport. Twin Cities International is one of the busiest airports in the nation.

Minnesota is also one of just one of 17 states that allow those with a personal or philosophical objection to vaccines to not get them for themselves or their families. An effort to change that this year drew large protests at the state capitol and ultimately failed.

Kris Ehresmann is Director of Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology at the Minnesota Department of Health and was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“We know that in any community where vaccination rates are below 90% we are at risk,” explained Ehresmnan. “The Lancet is absolutely right, here in Minnesota we need to be prepared to see measles again just like we are seeing nationally.”

Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, 90% of people who come in contact with the person and who are not immunized will catch it.

In 2017, 75 people in Minnesota, most of them Somali-American children, got the measles — 91% of those who got sick were not vaccinated.

Since then, public health officials have worked hard to boost vaccination rates in the Somali community.

