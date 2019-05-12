  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Big Lake, Northstar Operations and Maintenance Facility

BIG LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Officials have started work on a $4 million development project at the Northstar Operations and Maintenance Facility in Big Lake.

The Northstar commuter rail line travels between Big Lake and the Twin Cities and also links to St. Cloud via bus service.

The St. Cloud Times reports that Northstar commuter rail officials say construction on the first phase of overhauls started in April and will continue to November

The changes will permit staff to renovate Northstar’s six locomotives and 18 commuter rail cars starting in 2024 or 2025.

Business, education, faith and local government groups would like to see the Northstar route expanded to St. Cloud.

Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that Rep. Dan Wolgamott proposed this year that would subsidize the necessary groundwork to lengthen the Northstar route.
——
Information from: St. Cloud Times, http://www.sctimes.com

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

