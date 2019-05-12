Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roc Thomas, running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to a felony drug possession charge in connection with a January incident.
Thomas pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree marijuana charge in Dakota County Court on May 1.
According to charges filed in Dakota County, officers were dispatched to an apartment in Mendota Heights on January 16 at about 2:30 p.m. Some residents had complained about the smell of marijuana.
Police say they found the drug and paraphernalia all over his place.
The 23-year-old joined the Vikings as a free agent last year from Jacksonville State University.