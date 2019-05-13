Filed Under:Metro Transit, Officers Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Twin Cities Metro Transit police officers have been suspended after a man they arrested critically injured himself in the back of a squad car.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the man was arrested Sunday morning as part of a criminal investigation near the U.S. Bank Stadium light-rail station.

The man harmed himself after being put into the back of a squad car, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other details were immediately released.

The unnamed officers were placed on standard administrative leave while the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.