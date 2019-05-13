Beets are highly underrated and contain powerful nitrates that can help to improve blood pressure and enhance athletic performance as well as fiber along with numerous vitamins and minerals.
Here are two recipes from HyVee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger featuring beets and berries.
Beet–Banana–Blueberry Smoothie
Ingredients
1 banana, peeled
6 oz. blueberries
1 medium beet, cooked and peeled
1 scoop Performance Inspired Vanilla Protein Powder (or your favorite protein powder)
1 cup milk
1 – 2 tbsp. honey or agave nectar
Ice
Directions
- Blend all ingredients together until desired consistency is reached.
- Pour into a cup and enjoy!
Almond-Crusted Chicken and Roasted Beet Salad
Serves 4
Ingredients
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 tsp garlic & herb no salt seasoning blend
1 (2 oz.) package sliced almonds, toasted
¾ cup plain Greek yogurt
2 tbsp. honey
4 small roasted beets
4 cups mixed green salad blend
3 cups cooked tri-color quinoa
½ lb. strawberries, sliced
¼ cup goat cheese, crumbled
Black pepper, to taste
Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
Prepare the beets:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Scrub beets under running water and remove beet greens and stems.
- You can eat beet greens raw and add them to the salad or wilt them with olive oil, salt and pepper in a skillet and use as an additional side dish.
- Wrap beets in aluminum foil and add 1 – 2 tbsp. of olive oil or butter if preferred. Set tin foil pouches on baking sheet.
- Roast them for 50 minutes to 1 hour, depending on their size. Test if they are done by inserting a small, sharp knife into the middle to test tenderness.
- Unwrap the beets and set them aside for at least 10 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Peel beets using a spoon or small knife.
- Tip: Set a piece of parchment paper over your cutting board to avoid the color bleeding into your cutting board or onto the counter.
- If desired, prep ahead and store in your refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Prepare the Chicken:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking pan; spray with nonstick spray. Place flour in a shallow bowl and egg in another shallow bowl.
- Pat chicken dry; lightly pound to an even thickness. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with seasoning. Coat chicken with flour, shaking off excess. Dip chicken in egg and place on prepared rack. Press almonds on top of chicken. Bake for 20 – 25 minutes or until they reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.
Prepare the Quinoa & Salad:
- Prepare quinoa according to package instructions while chicken is in the oven.
- Combine yogurt and honey; season to taste with pepper. Cut chicken into slices and beets into wedges.
- To serve, divide greens and quinoa among 4 serving plates. Arrange chicken, beets and strawberries on top. Sprinkle with cheese and serve with yogurt sauce.