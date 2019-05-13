  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Coffee
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We love our coffee, but now new research reveals how much coffee is too much.

Australian researchers studied the pros and cons of drinking coffee.

They say drinking 6 or more cups of coffee a day is the tipping point. It can increase your risk of heart disease by 22 percent.

The research used UK Biobank data from about 347,000 people between the ages of 37 and 73.

