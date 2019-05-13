Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say that six people were injured in a rollover crash after a vehicle swerved to avoid striking an animal.
The crash happened early Monday morning along Interstate 94 east of Rothsay.
The 1999 Toyota Camry went off the road, hit a cable median and rolled just before 2 a.m.
Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the six people inside — all between the ages of 18 and 20, and all from the Twin Cities metro area — all received non-life threatening injuries.