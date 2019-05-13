  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Otter Tail County, Rothsay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say that six people were injured in a rollover crash after a vehicle swerved to avoid striking an animal.

The crash happened early Monday morning along Interstate 94 east of Rothsay.

The 1999 Toyota Camry went off the road, hit a cable median and rolled just before 2 a.m.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the six people inside — all between the ages of 18 and 20, and all from the Twin Cities metro area — all received non-life threatening injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.