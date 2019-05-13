Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People posing as Arvig employees are requesting access to homes in Stearns County, the company says. Arvig says people unaffiliated with the company have approached homeowners in Melrose and Meire Grove claiming to be service technicians.
In one instance, Arvig said, a person was wearing the company’s clothing and claimed to be swapping out equipment. The internet, TV, phone and security company says it sets up service with customers, and employees always call before arriving at a home.
The company asks people to report any suspicious activity or call 911 if you encounter a similar situation.