Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Avon man is OK after he suffered a medical issue and his vehicle crashed into a lake Friday evening.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Avon man is OK after he suffered a medical issue and his vehicle crashed into a lake Friday evening.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at Lower Spunk Lake, near the 34000 block of County Road 9 in Avon Township.
Sheriff Steve Soyka says a 2012 Chrysler 200 left the roadway and entered the ditch, hitting an approach. The car then continued through a yard, hit a flower garden, and down a hill into the lake.
The man, who authorities believe suffered a medical condition, was helped out of the vehicle by an Avon first responder and good Samaritans.
The driver was not injured. The vehicle was removed from the lake by tow truck.
Authorities say distracted or impaired driving were not contributing factors.