MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sleepy Eye police are seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen May 10 at River Bend Education District in New Ulm. Authorities are concerned for his welfare.
Tanner Michael Klammer was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow writing, a brown camo long-sleeve shirt underneath, blue jeans, Vans shoes and a dark stocking cap.
Anyone with information regarding Klammer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sleepy Eye Police Department via the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 507-233-6700 or 911.