  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Teen, New Ulm, Tanner Michael Klammer


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sleepy Eye police are seeking the public’s help locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen May 10 at River Bend Education District in New Ulm. Authorities are concerned for his welfare.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Tanner Michael Klammer was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with yellow writing, a brown camo long-sleeve shirt underneath, blue jeans, Vans shoes and a dark stocking cap.

Anyone with information regarding Klammer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sleepy Eye Police Department via the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 507-233-6700 or 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.