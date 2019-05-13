Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Natural Resources warns Minnesotans to be cautious near campfires this spring. Even though the ground may be wet, the DNR says burning debris piles can still be dangerous until foliage turns green.
Beneath the wet ground, dry pine needles, leaves and grass can easily catch fire. Escaped debris piles cause four of every 10 Minnesota wildfires every year, the DNR says.
Some Minnesota areas require burning permits. Here is a DNR list of permit requirements by county.
The DNR asks people planning campfires to follow important safety rules:
- Keep flammable material at least 3 feet from flames.
- Always attend to the fire.
- Keep a nearby source of water.
- When leaving, stir the ashes and completely extinguish the fire.
- Call 911 immediately if a fire gets out of control.