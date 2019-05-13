  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, Mall Of America


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is expected to appear in court for a hearing.

Twenty-four-year-old Emmanuel Aranda of Minneapolis is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder. Authorities say Aranda told them he went to the mall on April 12 “looking for someone to kill” and chose the boy at random.

RELATED: Family: Boy In MOA Attack Out Of Critical Condition; GoFundMe Surpasses $1M

The child plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. His family released a statement in late April saying he was alert and no longer in critical condition. On Monday, the family said he continues to heal.

Aranda is due in court Tuesday for an omnibus hearing. These hearings can cover a host of issues, including a possible plea or setting a trial date. Aranda has been in custody on $2 million bail.

