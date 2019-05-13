  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, Explosives

EMILY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a residence in the Emily area after a man suffered an explosives-related hand injury.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident about 5 p.m. Sunday. The man had suffered what authorities described as “extensive” injuries to his left hand and was flown to a St. Cloud hospital.

The sheriff’s office says deputies discovered additional explosive material around the yard and residence, and called in a bomb squad.

No other details were immediately released.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.