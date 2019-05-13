MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has joined 42 other states and Puerto Rico in suing the makers of generic prescription drugs.
On 60 Minutes Sunday, Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong said his office found evidence of price fixing on more than a hundred drugs.
Prices for about 1,200 generics, many of them the most prescribed drugs, jumped on average more than 400 percent in a single year.
“Why are prescription drugs so expensive? And I think we know why now. Because the prices of generic drugs are fixed, and there’s a widespread conspiracy to rig the market,” Tong said.
It first started looking into this back in 2015. Once they started finding evidence, the attorney general in Connecticut called other attorney generals across the country.
That’s when lawyers from the State of Minnesota got involved, four years ago.
In Minnesota, nine out of 10 medications that are filled are generic.
This lawsuit claims that 20 different companies worked together to illegally fix prices for 112 prescription generic drugs. And the states say they have substantial evidence.
Tong says the conspiracy has caused billions and billions of dollars of damages to people in states across the country.
The drug companies say that they didn’t do anything wrong. A trade group that represents the generic drug companies says they are “committed to supporting policies that promote competition.”