MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While drug addiction and abuse remain at issue in Minnesota, comparatively speaking with the rest of the nation the state is in a great standing.
In fact, according to a new study from Wallethub, Minnesota is last in the nation for drug use.
The study ranked states by three overall categories: drug use and addiction, law enforcement and drug health issues and rehab.
“Those categories include a total of 22 relevant metrics … each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the biggest drug problem,” Wallethub said.
For example, for drug use and addiction, the metrics include share of teens who used illicit drugs in the past month, number of opioid pain reliever prescriptions per 100 people, overdose deaths per capita, overdose deaths growth and more.
Minnesota ranked No. 49 for drug use and addiction, No. 43 for law enforcement and No. 47 for drug health issued and rehab. Minnesota’s overall rank was No. 51 of 51 states, including the District of Columbia.
Hawaii and Idaho were right behind Minnesota as the states with low drug use.
As for the states with the highest drug use: the District of Columbia takes the No. 1 spot, followed by Michigan and Missouri.