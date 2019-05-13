Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Loews Minneapolis Hotel has partnered with Kieran’s Irish Pub to host the second annual Pints for Pups fundraiser to benefit Safe Hands Rescue on Thursday, May 16 at Kieran’s Irish Pub.
From 4-8 p.m., Bent Paddle Brewing Co. will be pouring brews with a portion of proceeds benefitting Safe Hands Rescue.
