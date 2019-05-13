MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog in western Wisconsin is recovering from serious injuries after it was attacked by a bear Sunday evening.
According to police in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, the dog got into a fight with a bear when the owners let it outside before going to bed. It occurred at a residence on West Walnut Street.
“The bear must have had the cubs close by because it continued the attack even after the dog ran to the deck,” police said.
Police say the owner shot at the bear and believes he hit it at least once.
Anyone who sees the bear or her cubs are urged to contact the Wisconsin Wildlife Services at 1-800-228-1368.
“They need to know where she is as they are tracking her movements. Please let this be a reminder to bring in your bird feeders and garbage cans at night,” police said.