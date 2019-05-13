  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bear Attack, Dog Attacked By Bear, Western Wisconsin
(credit: Glenwood City Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog in western Wisconsin is recovering from serious injuries after it was attacked by a bear Sunday evening.

According to police in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, the dog got into a fight with a bear when the owners let it outside before going to bed. It occurred at a residence on West Walnut Street.

“The bear must have had the cubs close by because it continued the attack even after the dog ran to the deck,” police said.

Police say the owner shot at the bear and believes he hit it at least once.

Anyone who sees the bear or her cubs are urged to contact the Wisconsin Wildlife Services at 1-800-228-1368.

“They need to know where she is as they are tracking her movements. Please let this be a reminder to bring in your bird feeders and garbage cans at night,” police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.