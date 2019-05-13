Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are searching for a vehicle of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred at the beginning of May.
The crime happened on May 3 on the 300 block of First Avenue North.
Upon arrival just after midnight, the Minneapolis Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare where he died from his injuries hours later.
So far, no arrests have been made, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The vehicle of interest is described as a 2007 Chevrolet HHR that is gray in color. The vehicle has heavy rear-end damage. It was bearing Minnesota registration of CKY 474 at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to call 911.