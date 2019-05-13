  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Wisconsin State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead and injured another.

It happened Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. on Boot Lake Road at South of County Truck Highway B in Washburn County.

According to the state patrol, a northbound pick-up truck collided into two southbound passenger cars. Officials say the driver of one of those cars, 23-year-old Brett Tyler, was killed in the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck, Donald Meyer, 51, received serious injuries and was transported by North Aircare to a hospital in Minnesota.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.