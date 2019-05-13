Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead and injured another.
It happened Sunday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. on Boot Lake Road at South of County Truck Highway B in Washburn County.
According to the state patrol, a northbound pick-up truck collided into two southbound passenger cars. Officials say the driver of one of those cars, 23-year-old Brett Tyler, was killed in the crash.
Authorities say the driver of the pick-up truck, Donald Meyer, 51, received serious injuries and was transported by North Aircare to a hospital in Minnesota.
The crash remains under investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.