MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — His season and career ended, then started again. Jordan Murphy put his name in the Gopher record books, and now he’s trying to make a name and make some money by impressing professional scouts.

Sit down with Murphy and you realize it’s the best of times, it’s the most hectic of times.

“It’s fun but it’s stressful. I mean, it’s the nature of the beast. You’ve just got to go with it, and just go with the flow and let the cards fall where they may,” Murphy said.

He’s spent the past four years toiling for the opportunity, and the past month trying to prove to scouts he’s worth a chance.

“I’ve just got to go to Phoenix and go to New York for training, and then all throughout May I’m doing team workouts,” Murphy said.

He’s made his name as a Big 10 player, helping lead the Gophers to two NCAA tournaments during his career.

Now he needs to impress scouts and professional teams that he can play at the next level and that he has character.

“I just want them to know about my background. They got to watch me for four years, but they never really got to talk to me because of NCAA rules,” Murphy said.

His goal is to play in the NBA, and he at least has an idea how to get there.

“Just have confidence in my abilities, and obviously improve my jump shot and my ball handling and show I can actually do those things and find the perimeter a little bit more,” Murphy said.