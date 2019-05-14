Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you’re feeling stressed out, does a few of your favorite songs help you to relax?
A new global study shows that listening to music can help release stress and even improve your productivity.
The study found 75 percent of people feel less stressed when they listen to their favorite song.
And, people said music improved their productivity by 50 percent or more.