MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorist has yet to be located after causing a crash that killed a 20-year-old woman.
According to the State Patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 60 in Blue Earth County at 4:41 p.m. Monday. There, a Chevrolet Blazer and a Ford SUV were traveling eastbound on the highway west of Lake Crystal when the Ford cut off the Chevrolet.
The Ford possibly made contact with the Chevrolet, causing it to enter the ditch and roll over. The Ford went into the median and then back onto eastbound Highway 60.
The passenger in the Chevrolet, identified as 20-year-old Jalynn Williams of Mankato, suffered fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Mason Schau, Williams’s stepfather, told WCCO-TV she was on her way home from a trip to Nebraska with friends. He says the family is beyond devastated.
“When you hear someone caused it and it could’ve been avoided, whatever the case is, that makes it a thousand-times worse,” Schau said.
The driver, 26-year-old Dennis Egge of Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Mayo Clinic in Mankato.
The Ford SUV has not been located. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the state patrol.
Amy Sensor is out of jail, did they check to see where she was at that time?.