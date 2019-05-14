Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have made it official and signed first-round draft pick, offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury.
The team announced the move Tuesday, saying 11 of the team’s 12 selections from the 2019 NFL Draft are now signed.
The North Carolina State center is expected to bolster the team’s greatest need: the front five.