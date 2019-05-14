  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings, Offensive Line


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have made it official and signed first-round draft pick, offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury.

The team announced the move Tuesday, saying 11 of the team’s 12 selections from the 2019 NFL Draft are now signed.

Related: Vikings Draft NC State Center Garrett Bradbury At No. 18

The North Carolina State center is expected to bolster the team’s greatest need: the front five.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.