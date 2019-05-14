Filed Under:Superior, Wisconsin

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) — A weekend house explosion in Superior killed a man.

Police say the victim of the Sunday blast is believed to be the only person living there. His name was not immediately released.

Firefighters and police responded to the scene about 11 a.m. Sunday. After the fire was extinguished, they found the body inside the home.

Police Capt. Thomas Champaigne says the explosion appears to be accidental. State and federal authorities are helping with the investigation into the cause.

