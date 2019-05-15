  • WCCO 4On Air

DENVER (AP) — Nine state attorneys general are asking a federal appeals court to allow an intersex Colorado resident to get a passport listing the person’s gender as nonbinary instead of male or female.

The states filed a brief with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver asking the justices to uphold a lower court ruling that said the State Department couldn’t deny a passport to Dana Zzyym.

Zzyym wanted a passport marked “X” for gender, instead of “M” or “F.” The State Department refused, saying it would be hard to verify Zzyym’s identity and check Zzyym’s eligibility in government databases.

A U.S. district judge in Denver rejected that reasoning, and the State Department appealed.

States filing the brief are California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.

  1. Gregory Fritz says:
    May 15, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Perverts rule…way to waste tax dollars DFL

  2. Tim Neumann says:
    May 15, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    This gender confused issue is out of control because certain political groups need votes and will appease anyone or anything cause to get them.

