ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — There’s no deal yet, but budget talks will continue at the Minnesota Capitol.
Negotiators for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s office, House Democrats and Senate Republicans held a marathon session that lasted until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann says they’ll reconvene at 10 a.m.
“Everyone is feeling productive and optimistic,” Tschann said.
None of the sides said much in public as the talks continued in private through most of the day Tuesday to try to bridge the divisions on taxes and spending that have held up a budget deal.
The leaders need to set fiscal targets to guide the legislature’s conference committees, which have made only patchy progress so far on crafting the main budget bills of the session. Lawmakers are required to adjourn by late Monday night.
