



Two Twin Cities heroes were honored at a ceremony held at the Eagan Police Department on Wednesday.

Detective Desiree Schroepfer was honored for pulling a 15-year-old girl off a 10-story building.

“I don’t think I did anything different than anyone else would have done in the same position,” Desiree said.

The other life-saving award went to a very special 11-year-old boy. Advaik Nandikotur was at an apartment pool with his family in December when they noticed a man lying at the bottom.

“He was paralyzed under the water, so he wasn’t moving,” Advaik said.

His parents don’t know how to swim, but his mom put Advaik in swimming lessons after they moved to the United States three years ago. Advaik, who weighs 70 pounds, swam to the bottom of the pool and started to pull the man out, who is more than double his size. He made it to the top, and bystanders pulled him out of the pool.

“My son was very cool, he was like, ‘Should I go home, mama?'” said Latitha Mareddy, Advaik’s mother. “I was like, ‘Wait, wait for some more time!'”

But his act of bravery didn’t go unnoticed. He is a hero to a community, and a boy who’s just glad he learned how to swim.

Advaik was also given a $100 bill, which came in the mail to the police department by a stranger. He also got to meet the man he saved, who could only say “thank you.” That man was able to make a full recovery.