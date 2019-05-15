  • WCCO 4On Air

By Matt Brickman
Filed Under:Matt Brickman, Minnesota Weather, Rain, Weekend Forecast


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A gorgeous day is in store for Wednesday with plenty of sun and warmth, but wet, possibly severe weather will be in the mix for the rest of the week.

WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that temperatures will hit mid-70s Wednesday with light wind.

In the late evening and overnight hours, thunderstorms should roll through Minnesota, with more severe weather possible in northwestern Minnesota.

That storm system will move out quickly and make way for an even warmer day Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit 80 degrees. If we do, it’ll be our first time in the 80s in the Twin Cities in nearly 8 months.

Then, temps drop into the 60s and 50s for the weekend.

“It just sticks around for what looks to be a cold, wet, windy weekend. We could pick up quite a bit of rain,” Brickman said.

Storms return Friday afternoon and Friday night and could bring more severe weather, this time targeting southern Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall is also looking like a good possibility, which could lead to flooding over the weekend.

Matt Brickman

